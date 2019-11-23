ALBANY – The Phoebe Foundation will kick off the holiday season with its annual Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony, a fundraiser for cancer patients and families in southwest Georgia. Jodi Peacock, a cancer survivor from Albany, has been named the honorary tree lighter for the Dec. 5 ceremony, to be held outside the Phoebe Cancer Center in Albany.
While on a family beach vacation in June 2018, Peacock received a call with results from a biopsy confirming she had breast cancer. When she arrived back home, she immediately began the fight. Her treatment plan wasn’t easy. She had chemotherapy and a bilateral mastectomy, followed by radiation and hormone therapy. The treatment took more than a year, and the chemo was especially difficult.
“I was sick after each round,” Peacock said. “I would have a treatment one day and then be home almost two weeks.”
Throughout her journey, Peacock had concerns, but each step ended up bringing her comfort. In the beginning, she was worried how her daughters would be affected.
“I thought I would miss out on a lot with them,” she said. “They were so strong for me. What I thought was going to be the hardest part turned out to be a blessing.”
There were times during her treatment that she was scared, Peacock said, but her team of doctors developed a game plan that helped put her mind at ease, and those difficult treatments became part of a comfortable routine.
“By the end, I was crying because I would not see those people every day,” she said of her team. “They were such a joy. We’ve just bonded with everybody at the hospital. I feel like we’re all family.”
Peacock said she is grateful she didn’t have to leave home and her support system for her cancer care.
“I’ve heard of people traveling to Atlanta for treatment. There’s just no way,” she said. “Why go anywhere when you have the kind of care you can get at Phoebe?”
The other honorary tree lighters are Valencia Currington of Sylvester at Phoebe Worth and Linda Harris of Americus at Phoebe Sumter. They will join family, friends and the public during special ceremonies on each respective campus. Their stories of hope, along with Peacock’s, can be found by visiting www.lights-of-love.org.
Started in 1983 by the Junior Woman’s Club of Albany, Lights of Love has since raised more than $1 million for cancer services and patients at Phoebe Cancer Center. This year’s donations will benefit the rebuilding of the Light House, a place of respite and comfort for cancer patients as they prepare for and undergo treatment.
The Lights of Love trees are special for their symbolic white lights in memory and honor of individuals. For each light purchased for a suggested $25 donation, a card is sent to those honored or to family members. To donate, call (229) 312-GIVE or visit lights-of-love.org.
The public is welcome to the Lights of Love ceremony. For more information, contact the Phoebe Foundation at (229) 312-4483.