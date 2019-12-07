ALBANY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia Area Council recently honored Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with its Children Are the Reason for Excellence (CARE) Award. Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany Chief Executive Officer Marvin Laster, who also sits on the PPMH board, presented the award to Phoebe leaders at a recent hospital board meeting.
“This award truly recognizes Phoebe’s complete body of work to ensure a great future is within reach of every child in the communities it serves,” Laster said. “This award not only recognizes the in-kind support the hospital has provided our organization in terms of administrative office space for nearly 20 years, but also Phoebe’s work in reducing teen pregnancy and providing school nurses through its Network of Trust program and developing mentoring opportunities for young males via the annual Ties that Bind event.”
The CARE Award is presented annually to an individual or organization, not directly affiliated with the Boys & Girls Clubs, that provides outstanding in-kind or direct support to their local clubs. Laster said Phoebe has saved his organization around $500,000 by providing administrative office space over the years.
“The Boys and Girls Club is one of the treasures of this community,” said Joe Austin, chief executive officer of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. “They do outstanding work, and we are privileged to partner with them.”