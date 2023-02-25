ALBANY – An Albany native who has dedicated her life to making Albany a better place to live is the first recipient of an award named in honor of another outstanding community servant. At a ceremony Thursday evening, Phoebe presented the inaugural Lemuel Griffin Community Service Award to Emily Jean McAfee.

“Lem Griffin and Emily Jean McAfee are two of the most selfless servant leaders this community has ever known," Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO Scott Steiner said. "Phoebe is proud to honor Lem’s legacy by creating this award in his name, and Emily Jean is the perfect person to receive the inaugural award."

