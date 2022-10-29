phoebe preachers.jpg

Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner shows off Phoebe's Simulation Center to a group of area ministers that visited the hospital this week.

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Health System officials hosted a listening session with around 20 ministers from various churches in the Albany area to share some of the health system’s goals and plans for the future and to get input from the faith leaders.

“Phoebe has a long and proud history of service to this community, and we recognize and appreciate the vital role churches and faith leaders play in the success of our community," Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said. "We know we can have a greater, positive impact on the people of southwest Georgia when we work together with community partners, and we are looking to strengthen our bonds with faith-based leaders."

