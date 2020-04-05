Editor's Note: First in a series of articles based on an interview with Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner Sunday morning at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
ALBANY -- Scott Steiner looks amazingly refreshed, given the fact that he and the 4,500 employees in the Phoebe Putney Health System he presides over are heading into their fifth week of treating COVID-19 patients in a part of the state that has been deemed a "hot spot" by health care officials. With 40 deaths and 1,320 positive cases of the virus so far, it's a designation well-deserved.
But after working 16-hour days for most of the previous four weeks-plus, Steiner actually took a rare day off Saturday, recharging his batteries after seeing the regional hospital come under siege of a pandemic that has shown no signs of abating. As he sat and talked with a visitor on the steps outside the hospital, Steiner -- who has made "transparency" a watchword of his administration -- held little back as he talked about various aspects of the pandemic and its impact on a community he admits "was like home to my wife and me the first time we visited."
Steiner wore a surgical mask as he talked, prompting some startling revelations about the supplies that have become a vital -- and expensive -- part of Phoebe's treatment of COVID-19 patients.
"You remember when you and I talked the first week of the outbreak, and I told you we had ordered more supplies -- masks, gloves, shields, N9 masks -- than we typically would have because we'd elected to get out in front of the virus?" Steiner said. "Looking back now, I wonder what might have happened if we hadn't made those larger orders. When this started, we had in place what was typically a six-month supply of these items. We went through that six-month supply in seven days.
"No one envisioned the sheer scope of this disease."
Phoebe has since ordered millions of dollars worth of supplies to stay ahead of the need, but doing so has been no small order.
"There are, like, 30, 40, 50 secondary sources out there where you can order supplies," the health system CEO said. "Our folks have done a great job of finding these secondary sources because during the length of this pandemic, we have not got any supplies from our normal markets."
Steiner offers an anecdote that shows the gravity of the supply shortage being felt by health care facilities across the country.
"We found a company in Mexico that makes the N95 masks, and after vetting the company as well as we could, we made the decision to order a half-million of them, more than $3 million worth of the masks," he said. "These were masks that we'd always bought for 59 cents each, and we were ordering them at a premium, at $7 apiece. We sent the company $1.75 million to ship the order, and we got word that the shipment was in New York, ready to be sent to us.
"As we're preparing to make the rest of the payment, we learn that (New York) Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo had seized all shipments of medical supplies. Fortunately, we were able to get our payment back."
Steiner also said that stories have emerged out of China that indicate the communist country, where the coronavirus originated, is not only manufacturing and using most of the equipment desperately needed by health care workers the world over to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus, but that China has also been engaged in buying up the world's supply of the equipment.
"Normally, we have five to eight patients in isolation protocols (in which protective equipment must be worn by health care workers with each visit)," Steiner said. "Today, we have 140. That means any time (a health care worker) visits one of those patients, they must wear an impervious gown, shoe covers, N95 masks, face shields, gloves. And when they leave that room, they must shed -- and discard -- every bit of that equipment.
"Everyone's heard the story of how we started making our own masks from surgical sheeting to go over the N95 masks so that we could use them longer. When (Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO) Joe Austin first suggested that, I gave Joe a look that said, 'Are you crazy?' I'm thinking the world is going to say, 'Those people in southwest Georgia are so crazy, they have no idea what they're doing.' But, as it turned out, that has helped us stay in front of keeping the supplies we need."
That, Steiner said, will be crucial going forward.
"It really hit me how critical these supply shortages were when one of the directives coming out of the CDC was for doctors and nurses, in the event of emergency situations in which supplies were not available, to wear bandannas and scarves while treating patients," he said. "This is coming from the CDC.
"We've been fortunate in that we've been able to meet the demand for supplies, and a lot of that has to do with individuals and groups in the community helping us by sewing the (surgical) masks. I can't emphasize how important this equipment is to our staff. If we can't keep them safe, we can't keep the people here. You can't blame them for that; they have families, too."
