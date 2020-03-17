ALBANY – Phoebe Fun Camp opened Monday morning offering Phoebe employees an exclusive child care option during the COVID-19 crisis.
With school systems across southwest Georgia announcing closures for a period of weeks, a problem was brewing. Many parents did not have readily available child care options as a result of the unexpected school closures.
Although Phoebe has an existing child development center, the Phoebe Family Tree is structured to handle a limited number of children from 6 weeks of age through K-4. Obviously, there was going to be a greater need for the foreseeable future.
“On Thursday or Friday, we got the notice that this was going to be a necessity for our critical staff, and I think we worked from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday with all hands on deck,” Alexus Newman with Phoebe Family Tree said,
The efforts of this team, under the direction of Stacy Favors, director of Phoebe Family Tree, resulted in a completely planned day camp for the children of Phoebe employees who needed this service to be up and running Monday morning.
The goal of the camp is to provide a high-quality low-risk program for children of employees who have no other options.
“We have worked extremely hard," Favors said. "We know the importance of Phoebe employees being able to care for their patients and being able to focus their attention on their job. This helps them do that. They can free their minds knowing their children are coming to a safe environment. We test them at the door. We have a volunteer nursing staff that conducts regularly for wellness checks during the day.”
In reality, the goal of the program is twofold: It not only protects the children from being exposed, it also protects critical health care workers from being exposed to sick children.
Currently, 187 children have registered for the camp, which opens at 6:30 a.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, campers are screened and another series of wellness-checks take place during the day. A triage area has been established for any children who may become ill during camp.
Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided. Campers are divided into teams determined by age. The blue team is 5-7 years old; yellow is 8-10; green is 11-12 and orange is 13 years and older.
Children have a full schedule including academic time, reading time, outside activities, electronics and movies.
Volunteers from all departments have worked collectively to make the camp a reality.
“Our role has simply been to organize and put this together," Favors said. "We have had tremendous support from the 'Phoebe Family,' which makes this all possible. It’s working beautifully.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.