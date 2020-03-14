ALBANY -- Scott Steiner knows his way around widespread health emergencies. As a hospital administrator with 28 years and counting of experience, the Phoebe Putney Health System CEO has watched health care facilities under his care deal with the H1N1 flu pandemic, the widespread and deadly Ebola virus and other health care scares.
Not one for predictions when it comes to the latest calamity that has become a worldwide pandemic -- the coronavirus, COVID-19 -- Steiner does maintain a calm when discussing the malady that, in the face of just-beneath-the-surface panic that some community leaders have exhibited, is somehow reassuring in the early stages of a disease that officials have had little success in containing.
"Truthfully, and unfortunately, the virus is still moving in this direction," Steiner said during an early-morning conversation at his hospital office, his hand moving in an upward plane. "We're going to see more (sickness), it's the nature of this kind of illness. But this is new to the world, it's not like the Devil you know.
"At some point in the future when we've contained this virus, we'll do an autopsy to determine if we were too slow in acting, if we were just right or if we overreacted. And we'll be better as a system. Right now, though, it's a matter of following best practices that allow us to deal with this how it sits today. We're well-prepared for the current stage, but the question is what's next?"
In a matter of days -- hours, seemingly -- southwest Georgians went from monitoring news releases about this deadly virus that apparently originated in China to unwitting participants in the spread of the disease. An elderly north Georgia man -- who eventually became the first Georgian to die from the virus -- passed it on to persons he came in contact with while visiting relatives in Lee County. He was treated briefly at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Atlanta to be closer to a specialist under whose care he was.
Since Phoebe, public health, and city and county officials held a news conference on Wednesday to announce the presence of the virus in the community, others have been admitted to Phoebe presenting symptoms of the disease. Testing, Steiner laments, is an area in which America is playing catch-up, a battle it is currently losing.
"There are two labs -- LabCorp and Quest -- and Quest is still being brought up to speed on the testing process," Steiner said. "So, right now, unfortunately, testing is not widespread, certainly not as widespread as it needs to be. And so, getting results takes anywhere from 36 to 96 hours, and that's a big concern. Plus, a person who may have contracted the virus but who is not exhibiting symptoms -- a person who appears to be healthy -- for people like that, the tests that are being used are not 100% accurate.
"If someone who is tested exhibits the signs and symptoms, we'll know (if he or she has the virus). If they appear healthy, it's just not 100 percent."
National and state health care officials are expected to start designating testing sites once the tests are more readily available, and Steiner said Phoebe is expected to be one of those sites. He says the hospital has a location selected. But testing remains a future part of the process.
Meanwhile, the health system CEO said, the hospital is doing everything it can to care for patients who show symptoms and to keep the virus from spreading. As of Friday afternoon, all Phoebe employees, including all physicians, are required to submit to temperature screenings when they arrive at work, a practice already employed with members of the public who visit the health care facility.
“We want to do all we can to protect our patients, contain this illness and minimize its spread throughout our community," Steiner said. "This is a really simple process, but everyone who enters this hospital will go through the check, including having their temperatures taken. And that means everyone -- even me. If anyone has a problem with that, I've instructed our personnel to call me directly."
Older individuals, those with chronic conditions and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19. Phoebe has urged all southwest Georgians to make sure their loved ones who fall into high-risk categories are following proper precautions and have the food, medicine and supplies they need without having to make regular trips into the public to get them.
The number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases in Georgia is growing, and there is evidence some groups of those cases are connected. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that several cases were connected to one church.
“We understand church services are an important aspect of life in all communities in southwest Georgia," Southwest Public Health District Director Dr. Charles Ruis said. "Unfortunately, the close contact congregants have during those services puts them at risk of contracting coronavirus. We are urging churches in the area to consider temporarily cancelling worship services and large gatherings until we get through the worst of this situation."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging Americans to practice social distancing. According to the CDC website, that means everyone “should avoid crowded places where close contact may occur.” People should also try to maintain a distance of approximately 6 feet from others.
“During this time of greatest concern, it makes sense for everyone to minimize their close contact with others as much as possible," Dr. Steve Kitchen, Phoebe's chief medical officer, said in a memo to hospital employees. "That is critically important for people at high risk of severe complications from coronavirus. While we know most COVID-19 patients experience relatively mild symptoms, older individuals and those with chronic conditions are at greater risk of developing serious illness that could require hospitalization, and we need to do all we can to protect them from exposure."
Steiner, meanwhile, said he and Phoebe staff face a monumental task.
"It's our job to get us off the deck," Steiner said. "The public can help by doing the things health officials are telling them to do. And individuals who have visited places where the virus is prevalent or have had contact with people who might have the virus should quarantine themselves and their families for a period of 14 days.
"We face a lot of questions about this virus right now. I worry about the mental health of a population that is being warned to avoid social situations because we're social creatures. But even as life stands still in some ways, it moves on in others. We just have to realize we live in a new world now. And it's up to us to make the best of it."
