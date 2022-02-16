From left, Tom Sullivan, senior vice president and Phoebe North Campus administrator; Joe Austin, CEO of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; Jim Hill, RSVP Ramp Builders; David Cadelinia, Volunteer & Special Projects coordinator for Sowega Council on Aging; and Suzanne Perrine, director, Phoebe Volunteer Services, take part in a check presentation.
ALBANY – Phoebe Volunteer Services donated $30,000 to the Sowega Council on Aging recently, money that will be used to help fund the RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) Ramp Builders Program.
“For nearly 20 years, Phoebe has partnered with the Council on Aging and it has been an invaluable partnership," Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Austin said. "We appreciate all the hours and hard work the ramp builders contribute to help our patients, their families and the community."
The RSVP Ramp Builders program constructs ramps at the homes of seniors and individuals with disabilities, allowing them safe access to their homes. Each year the group builds an average of 100 ramps around the community. Individuals who participate in the program are not only volunteers with the Council on Aging but also Phoebe volunteers.
“We are thankful for the generosity of Phoebe Volunteer Services and for their continued support over the years," Sowega Council on Aging Director Izzie Sadler said. "The ramp crew is a committed and caring group of individuals who serve our community well. This donation will allow many individuals to gain the freedom that ramps provide."
Since 2016, Phoebe has donated more than $170,000 to Sowega Council on Aging to help fund the RSVP Ramp Builders Program and other community outreach projects. Proceeds from the hospital’s gift shop made the donation possible.
