ALBANY – A turning point in the battle against COVID-19 occurred at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon when Dr. James E. Black, who is the Medical Director of Emergency Services at the Albany hospital, sat down and received the first dose of COVID vaccine, administered by Brittany Pines.
Prior to that historic vaccination, Phoebe CEO Scott Steiner said that Thursday's historic event was "the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel." Steiner also said it was fitting that Black, who has played such a pivotal role in Phoebe’s fight against the virus, receive the first dose. Steiner highlighted the need for this proactive tool in the fight against COVID in light of the fact that there are currently 78 patients fighting for their lives against the virus at Phoebe facilities in Albany and Americus.
As the first dose was administered, employees were lining up to receive one of the initial 5,000 doses delivered to the hospital. A temporary clinic with six stations was set up in the solarium there to administer the vaccine as rapidly and safely as possible.
The Pfizer-developed vaccine is given in a two-dose series. This initial allotment of vaccine will be dedicated to getting that first dose in as many high-risk individuals as possible with future deliveries being used for the second dose.
