Ten years ago, I moved from Albany to take a marketing job in PCB. At that time, I was 37 years old and all I'd ever wanted to do is get the hell out of Albany, Georgia.
For the past decade, I have lived two blocks from a beautiful beach and made a few close friends, which may seem ideal to some, but believe it or not, I miss Albany. In spite of the bad rap The Good Life City gets in the media, Albany was a great place to grow up. There was always something to do, and I had a great experience in the public school system ... go Patriots.
Even as a young adult I was never the victim of crime, and I always felt safe there. In hindsight, I see that most of my negative thoughts about the city, my wanting to leave, were really products of what the older adults around me were saying. I still consider Albany home, and I'm proud to be from there.
I visit a couple of times a year because I still have friends and family in Albany. I just want the residents to know that every town has its own unique problems, but Albany is still a great place to live and visit. And If you decide to leave, you'll always have a piece of it in your heart.
Joy Barnard
Panama City Beach
