THOMASVILLE -- The 24th annual Plantation Wildlife Festival in Thomasville continues through Sunday. A variety of parties and workshops accompany the Fine Art Show and Sale.
For kids ages 5-12, on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Thomasville art instructor Karen Stauffer will teach "Beguiled by the Wild," a youth art class. This class will be a perfect creative outlet for a child's artistic talent. For the adults, Durrell Smith of The Gun Dog Podcast will share information and provide demonstrations on upland preservation, dog training and bird hunting. These activities are free with door admission.
Enhance the Plantation Wildlife experience even more with two more workshops. Work with floral and lifestyle designer Christy Hulsey, owner of the Colonial House of Flowers, and learn to make a beautiful arrangement at the Creative Covey Workshop. Paint with Liz Lewis and fan favorite painter Amy Lay at the Women of Wildlife Workshop; each participant can learn to create something unique.
Under the timeless oaks, an artisan's market will fill the day with sporting attire, silk scarves and leather goods. Gather at Scout's Market to enjoy mouthwatering choices from the cafe while listening to the strumming of banjos with your family.
More than 60 artists from around the country will fill all three stories of the Thomasville Center for the Arts building with paintings, sculptures, photography and jewelry. This year, the featured artist is Liz Lewis from Bozeman, Mont. Lewis' love of nature and experience as a fly-fishing guide and shooting instructor is reflected in her art. She works with clay and bronze to bring her artistic creations to life. Don't miss the pieces created specifically for this show.
Saturday's Bird Dog Bash is a perfect chance to dance the night away in your boots and jeans to great music. For more information on the events or tickets, check out pwaf.org.
Make the day a family outing and enjoy all that the Fine Art Show & Sale has to offer this year. See artists' expressions that reflect their environments and experiences from all around this country displayed here in southwest Georgia.