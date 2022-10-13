Georgia Ports Authority Port of Savannah

ATLANTA -- The Port of Savannah experienced a strong first quarter of the fiscal year.

But there were signs toward the end of the quarter of a slowdown in demand, the Georgia Ports Authority reported Thursday.

