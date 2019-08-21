ALBANY — Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church will present the Carter Family Band in concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The concert wraps up a series of shows held throughout the month of August that have been taking place at Porterfield.
The Carter Family Band is traditional to modern Southern Gospel music with a touch of bluegrass. There is a family harmony, with all music performed live by Bryan Carter, Kristi Carter and their children.
“Grace, 17, is our oldest. She plays acoustic guitar and for now primarily sings harmony, but she does do some lead singing as well," Bryan Carter said. "Isaac, 16, has been playing bass guitar for us for a couple of years. John, 14, started playing drums at around 10 years old. He was a big inspiration for us starting the band because he picked up on them so quickly.
"Lilly and Ella, 12, are our twins. Kristi thought it would be neat to have twin girls playing twin fiddles. Everybody loves fiddles. They also sing harmony, and Lilly plays keyboard on some songs."
Owen, 3, does not play an instrument yet, but does dance on the stage sometimes and entertains everybody. Kara is 1 and can be caught bobbing her head to the music while strapped to her mother's back on stage.
"Kristi sings and plays mandolin, and I sing and play guitar," Carter added. "I’m very proud of all my kids. They’ve worked very hard and have accomplished so much in a short amount of time.”
The concert is taking place in the church's ministry center. Tickets are free and available at the church office at 2200 Dawson Road in Albany. Call (229) 436-6336 or contact Mike Keeley at mkeeley@pmumc.net for more information.
Check the band out at https://www.thecarterfamilyband.com/.