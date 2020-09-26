WASHINGTON -- Two Albany officials -- Dougherty County School Board member Melissa Strother and Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher -- flew out of Albany to Washington, D.C. this weekend to take part in the Franklin Graham-led D.C. Prayer March. Fletcher said, "This nation has turned its back on God. And even though everyone here was told not to come, that it would be dangerous, here are people from Washington State to Washington, D.C., from Florida to Michigan, and all with the same mission: Chronicles 7:14. Return to God. We are praying for the nation and will bow a knee for our community."
Breaking News
featured
Prayer for Albany
- Special Photo: Melissa Strother
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- LeBron questions MVP voting after second-place finish
- Magazine: Fort Valley State remains state's No. 1 HBCU
- NIH official to 'retire' after being ID'd as author of anti-Fauci posts on right-wing blog
- Albany man shot while driving to convenience store
- Four arrested after Black man's body found burning in a ditch in Iowa
- Albany businessman launches SouthCore Real Estate
- Otis Reese, former Lee County star, says Georgia is opposing his transfer to Ole Miss, cites racism in Athens
- Pivoting to new revenue streams keeps Tifton restaurant afloat
- Nancy S. Jones
- Touchdowns of 80, 99 yards from Jordan Curry to Tayshaun Shipp fuel Worth County win
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: This historic Dawson home, built in 1900, highlights original architecture with modern comfort
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home on Lake Chehaw includes elevator, 26+ acres of farm land
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Sept. 22
- Why weighing your Medicare Part D options is crucial this year
- Jobs with the lowest divorce rates
- PHOTOS: Louisiana at Georgia State Football
- ON THE MARKET: Quiet 6 bedroom West Lee County home boasts game room and movie room
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home in Merry Acres West includes a covered back patio for entertaining
- PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves win third straight National League East title
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - Sept. 15
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you think President Trump should nominate someone to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.