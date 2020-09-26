bj photo.jpg

Two Albany officials — Dougherty County School Board member Melissa Strother, left, and Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher — flew out of Albany to Washington, D.C. this weekend to take part in the Franklin Graham-led D.C. Prayer March. Fletcher said, “This nation has turned its back on God. And even though everyone here was told not to come, that it would be dangerous, here are people from Washington State to Washington, D.C., from Florida to Michigan, and all with the same mission: Chronicles 7:14. Return to God. We are praying for the nation and will bow a knee for our community.”

 Special Photo: Melissa Strother

