WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A week ago, we flew here for a 2020 "Prayer March" led by Billy Graham's son, Franklin Graham. The march started at the Washington Monument.
Thousands of people attended from all over the country, marching from the Memorial to the Capitol Building. Graham asked those who attended to walk from point to point along the National Mall and either silently, or out loud, "Pray over America in this crucial time in our country's history.
The event was not a political mobilization, and those who attended were asked to refrain from bringing or wearing political signs or showing support for one candidate or party.
That being said, opening prayers were offered by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen. And I don't think that was a planned part of the event. In hearing their prayers, we truly knew that this was God's will. 2Chronicles 7:14 states, "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."
Melissa Strother and I have been friends and prayer partners for years. And even though we come from two different worlds, we have one thing in common. We love the Lord ... we love this country and truly love this community -- our community ... Albany, Georgia.
Looking down at my friend taking a knee for this country and this community, the feeling was surreal. In saying all of this, I am reminded: "America is a nation of believers." We might have different beliefs, but I do know during our times of trial and tribulations and times of feeling overwhelmed with no place to go, in the wake of this global pandemic and challenging times, I urge you to pray for all of those who are struggling with loss and serious illness, struggling businesses or those who are overcome with apathy. Repentance isn't enough. God has to intervene and deal with us.
Let's start a great revival where we can have heaven right here on Earth. Where people gather together for the good of all. We are quick to judge our churches or our pastors, but now is the time for us all to look in the mirror. Just maybe ... we are the problem.
God wants to heal America and Albany's race problems and release us into unity, the likes of which we've never seen.
I close by saying, "Thank you, God, for allowing me to live in America and to call Albany, Georgia, home. Thank you, God, for every person you have put before me. I pray, God, that our hearts are right with you.
B.J. Fletcher, Albany City Commission
Melissa Strother, Dougherty County Board of Education
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.