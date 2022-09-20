Taking part in a recent National Hunting and Fishing Day proclamation signing were, from left, Ben Murray, Ted Will, Jackson Albrecht, Chris Albrecht, David Penland, Mark Lance, Donald Kirkland, Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady of Georgia Marty Kemp, Mike Worley, Mark Williams, Bee Frederick, Trever Santos and Col. Thomas Barnard.
SOCIAL CIRCLE – In a proclamation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Saturday has been established as Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. The signing, arranged by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, acknowledges the importance of conservation work that can continue to be done because of the contributions of hunters and anglers.
First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Free events are scheduled on Saturday to recognize the special day for sportsmen and women. Events offered in Georgia include kids’ fishing events and Outdoor Adventure Days. These events are spread out across the whole state. In addition to these events, a free fishing day is offered to all Georgia residents. On this day, residents do not need a fishing license or a trout license to fish in any public waters in the state, including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.
