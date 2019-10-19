lake chehaw.jpg
 Staff Photo: Tammy Fletcher

ALBANY -- The water level at Lake Chehaw has been dropped by the Army Corps of Engineers so that, among other issues, property owners along the lake may make repairs to the docks and other structures in the water.

