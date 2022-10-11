EATONTON — Your neighbor may have PTSD. It is not just a condition of combat veterans once called “shell-shock” or “battle fatigue.” It can hit anyone who undergoes trauma or an extremely stressful experience.
Health care workers have been particularly affected during the COVID Pandemic.
Remember the hit song, “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother?” The message was about being a caring neighbor, friend or family member. It is an outreach important for us all, not just health care providers or first responders. PTSD is a health condition that impacts some of us directly but all of us indirectly. It requires strong and obvious caring actions. It is a citizen action that improves relationships and builds community. What can you do? Start by getting educated on his tragic condition to be better prepared to help.
On Oct. 25 at 5 p.m., the Plaza Arts Center in Eatonton will be the host for Bob Delaney’s riveting presentation, “Heroes are Human: Lessons in Resilience, Courage and Wisdom from the COVID Front Lines,” based on his book by the same title. The presentation honors front-line health care workers — recounting the gripping, first-hand stories of their struggles through the pandemic. Bob Delaney, internationally recognized in the field of Post-Traumatic Stress, deals with this critical issue, deepening listeners’ understanding of the toll that caring work has taken. He offers invaluable strategies for self-care and healing.
Delaney suffered from PTSD because of three years in the mid-1970s working deep undercover as a New Jersey State Trooper leading to the arrest of major Mafia figures on the East Coast. He transitioned to becoming an NBA referee for 25 years while consulting with the military, first responders, and public safety personnel all over the world on the subject of Post-Traumatic Stress. Delaney’s message — not all wounds bleed and invisible wounds may hurt as much as the wounds we see — provides a deeper understanding of the toll trauma can take.
His contributions to PTSD awareness and support to military officials and their families have been recognized with honors and proclamations from many, including President Obama’s Volunteer Service Award for Delaney’s ongoing PTS education and awareness work with the military. He was given the National Community Partnership Award in 2017 for his work with military Gold Star families. Additionally, he was given the U.S. Army Outstanding Civilian Service Award for his assistance in working with troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
His just-released book, “Heroes are Human,” is co-authored by award-winning journalist Dave Scheiber and contains a foreword by renowned Harvard Global Mental Health Director Richard Mollica. Delaney will be available at the end of his presentation to sign books that will be available for purchase at the event. The event fee is $20 per person. Register for this event through Georgia Writers Museum or https://www.georgiawritersmuseum.org/special-meet-the-author-bob-delaney-heroes-are-human/.
