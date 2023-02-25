okefenokee.jpg

 Special Photo: Emily Jones

WAYCROSS -- Public commenters spoke out overwhelmingly against a plan to mine for minerals near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in southeast Georgia during a pair of public meetings this week. It’s part of an ongoing outcry against the mine from scientists, lawmakers and members of the public that has continued since the plan was first proposed in 2019.

In more than 3 1/2 hours of public comment Thursday, just one person – a representative of the Georgia Mining Association – spoke in favor of the proposed mine. A similar meeting Tuesday also saw commenters weigh in overwhelmingly against the mine.

