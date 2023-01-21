To the Lee County Commission and Development Authority:
I have a list of questions regarding the proposed Lee County Hospital, that need to be answered for the public’s interest.
The Development Authority has been authorized to issue up to $200 million in bonds. Who is brokering this bond sale?
Do you have a proposed rating by Standard & Poors or Moodys?
What interest rate will the bonds be issued at?
At that interest rate, what will be the debt service annually?
If the hospital defaults on the payments, who is responsible for the debt?
Are the citizens of Lee County responsible for this through property taxes?
Who is Eddie Alexander?
Is he or his company, now or in the past, under any legal investigations or indictments?
If so, what was the resolution of them?
What is Alexander’s role to be in the building of the hospital?
How is he remunerated for his services? Fee? When paid? On completion?
Is he moving to Lee County to supervise this project?
How much have Lee County taxpayers already paid for this project?
To whom?
Has the public seen all documents regarding the negotiations on this project? Where are they?
If the state Department of Public Health gave you until Dec. 15, 2022, to have the financing secured, is just creating a Development Authority, who is authorized to issue bonds, a fulfillment of that requirement? If not, has the deadline been extended? Is the certificate of need still valid?
This project was initially pitched as a for-profit hospital, that would not be required to take indigent patients. They would stabilize them and send them away. It is now being pitched as a not-for-profit hospital, which will have to accept and treat non-paying patients.
It is my understanding Lee County citizens were the second-highest number of indigent patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, behind Dougherty County citizens, to the tune of $13 million last year in written-off charges.
“Build it and they will come” is a popular slogan for going out on faith and doing something. But if Dougherty County or Terrell County or Calhoun County citizens decide to go to the Lee County Hospital, they can’t be turned away. So that amount of charges written off/absorbed could be much higher. This sounds like an open-ended cost/liability. Has this been explored and figured into the budget? Has a proposed budget been created?
Regarding staffing. Crisp Regional Hospital is a 73-bed hospital, with 15 beds not open due to lack of staffing. Have other Georgia hospitals been surveyed to see if they have the same staffing problems?
Other hospitals in the state have been closed or absorbed into other health care systems. Why will a new Lee County Hospital be able to “buck this trend and be viable?”
Building costs: According to reports, the rebuilding costs of Phoebe Sumter was $125 million after the tornado hit the building. They had insurance money to pay for a large percentage of that, so they didn’t have debt to repay with interest. It’s a 76-bed hospital and three office buildings. Now, 13 years later, what will it cost to build a new Lee County hospital? Building costs have greatly increased. And what about sewer and water service to this area? Is it available now, or if not, what will the cost of that be?
What other uses could the property have? What is the development potential for retail or office use? These usages would create a tax revenue without the possibility of county support.
In Luke 14: 28-30, Jesus said “For which of you desiring to build a tower, does not sit down first and count the cost, whether he has enough to complete it? — lest, after he has laid the foundation and is not able to finish, all who see it will begin to mock him.”
So, to our elected officials, I urge you to do due diligence on this project.
Like you, I want what’s best for Lee County. I am proud of the progress we have made over the last 25 years.
But, remember Proverbs 16:18: “Pride goes before a fall.”
Mark Mitchell
Leesburg
