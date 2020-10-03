When I was young and growing up in my parent’s household, I didn’t know the term domestic violence. But I knew what it meant as a kid to be so scared of my parents’ arguments, if they can even really be called that, that I hid in my older sister’s room. I knew what it felt like to have the walls shake from their yelling.
And I noticed the other things, too. How there was a hole in the wall on my mama’s side of the bed from my father’s fist. How if my mother went anywhere or was ever at home alone, my father would call repeatedly, wanting to know what she was doing.
Now that I am an adult, now that I have lost both my parents in a murder-suicide and I have started working with a domestic violence shelter in Tifton, I know all the terms for what was happening.
When my father repeatedly gave my mother black eyes, bruises on her shoulders and arms, when he beat her with an extension cord, that, of course, was physical abuse. Everyone seems to know what that is.
One in three women and one in four men are victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV). Forty percent of female murder victims are killed by intimate partners.
But it doesn’t stop there.
When my father kept tabs on where my mother was, what exactly she was doing, when he repeatedly made fun of her at family gatherings — calling her fat or embarrassing her in some other way, all of that was psychological abuse. And then the gas lighting he did after he embarrassed her or purposefully got on her nerves to get a rise out of her — when she yelled, when she reacted in just the way he knew she would, he would say, “Why are you yelling? I was just kidding” or “I was just playing. You don’t have to take it so seriously.” That was psychological abuse, too.
Four in 10 women and four in 10 men have experienced at least one form of coercive control by an intimate partner in their lifetimes, and 95% of men who physically abuse their partners also psychologically abuse them, according to NCADV.
And when he insisted on using the credit card in my mother’s name for unnecessary purchases he wanted, further entangling them financially — that was economic abuse. She had already left and gone back to him once because of financial reasons, and he knew that.
Between 94-99% of domestic violence survivors also have experienced economic abuse, according to NCADV. This is often the reason why a victim is not able to “just leave.”
And over my parents’ more than 20-year relationship, I can’t tell you how many times these things were not taken seriously.
For years, I had a deep fear, a fear I didn’t even want to speak aloud, that my father would kill my mother. I was afraid that if I spoke it out loud that it might just come true. I thought that by willing it not to happen, I could stop it somehow.
But as some of you reading might already know, on Feb. 9, my father broke into my mother’s home (they had been separated for nearly a month). He broke through a sliding glass door, and my mother ran to the carport. She was trying to get away from him as she had so many times before. He followed her, his gun in his hand.
As she ran away from him, he shot her multiple times. He sent a text to my siblings and me in a group text message, the same one we had used weeks and months before to share photos of my nephews and news about one of us getting a new job or a promotion. It said, “We are dead.”
My husband and I were the closest ones to the house when this text came through, and we raced to the house, thinking we could still save my mother. But it was too late. She was already dead, and shortly after sending that text message, my father shot himself in the head.
Now, during October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, you’ll see places like Ruth’s Cottage & the Patticake House in Tifton, Serenity House in Moultrie, and the Liberty House in Albany sharing information about domestic violence. Maybe in the past you might not have paid much attention to this information. You might have wondered, “Why didn’t she just leave?” What’s the big deal? Why does this matter?
Or maybe you didn’t pay much attention at all. You knew in the back of your mind that it was Domestic Violence Awareness Month and you knew it was important, but you didn’t really get involved.
My mother and all the other victims like her who suffer abuse behind closed doors for countless years are the reason this issue is so important. I hope that this year will be different for you. It certainly is for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.