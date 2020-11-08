ALBANY -- All of her adult life, Tara Dyer Stoyle has gotten involved with the annual Toys for Tots drive -- or similar efforts -- that collects new toys for children who might not otherwise receive any for Christmas.
There's a reason.
"Growing up, had it not been for organizations like Toys for Tots, a lot of times my siblings and I would not have gotten any gifts for Christmas," Stoyle said.
That's why radio station WPFQ -- Q-102, The Queen Bee, located in the downtown Albany Pretoria Fields Brewery -- is teaming with Toys for Tots this holiday season to collect toys. As manager of the station, Stoyle said she wanted to make sure as many children as possible have a fun-filled Christmas, especially with the coronavirus pandemic expected to curtail many events held typically to support struggling families.
"From what I've heard, everyone's expecting an even bigger shortage of toys this year because of COVID-19," Stoyle said. "That's why I want to stress that this toy drive is 'hands-free.' People can just walk in, drop off a toy in our collection box and leave."
The radio station currently has a toy collection box just outside its studio door, and Stoyle has reached out to businesses and individuals in the community seeking contributions and sponsorships of the station's collection efforts.
"Some people may not want to go out and buy toys this year," she said. "They can make a monetary contribution, and we'll give them a receipt and go out and buy the gifts. We just want as many kids as possible to have a good Christmas in what has been a pretty disruptive year in their lives."
Stoyle also is planning a Toys for Tots blowout on Nov. 21, the last day of collections for Toys for Tots.
"We're going to do a 24-hour broadcast marathon to encourage people to bring toys," the station manager said. "We're going to be broadcasting live from 6 a.m. on Saturday, the 21st, until 6 a.m. on Sunday. The Marines will be out here with the Toys for Tots train, and we want to fill that up. We're also expecting a special visit from Santa from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and we'll have other cool things going on."
Persons interested in dropping off toys, making monetary donations or sponsoring WPFQ's Toys for Tots efforts can contact Stoyle at (229) 206-0900 or call the radio station at (229) 338-7001.
