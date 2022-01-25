snow goose.jpg

Photographer Ulf Kirchdorfer was treated to a rare sight recently. He wrote: “I was alerted by text by my friend and birding mentor, Alan Ashley, jumped out of my chair, and managed to safely get to the water.” The call resulted in photos of a rare snow goose making a stop-off at Lake Loretta in Albany.

 Special Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer

