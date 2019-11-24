ALBANY -- Grandma loves crafts. Janie loves homemade treats. Mollie wants jewelry for Christmas. Little Tommy dreams of having a hand-crafted toy of his very own.
Guess what, shoppers. All of these wonderful gifts and more will be right under your noses at the Cookies with Santa event that will be held in conjunction with The Rawson Circle Historic Society's pop-up market. The market will be held Dec. 1 from 1-5 p.m. at The Garden Center at 808 Fifth Avenue.
Enjoy a Sunday afternoon browsing the booths of the Christmas village showcasing multiple local vendors as they display their wares for the community's shopping pleasure. What better place to explore the hand-made crafts of talented artists? As local vendors come together at this market, support their creativity and individuality by shopping and choosing gifts from their items offered for sale.
There will be sweet treats featuring uniquely delicious baked goods. If hunger hits while shopping, Big Ced will have his mouth-watering BBQ and sides hot and ready. Take advantage of the opportunity to search for plants, stained glass, children's clothes, essential oils, arts and crafts of many varieties, boutique clothing, accessories, and jewelry ... all in the same place.
Santa's visiting the market, as well. At this market, there will be a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the little ones to share their Christmas wishes with the Jolly Old Elf. For a small $10 donation to The Garden Center, parents will be able to snap pictures of these special moments.
Head over to The Garden Center on a relaxing Sunday afternoon to take pictures with Santa and purchase those special gifts that will surely bring a smile to someone's face this holiday season.