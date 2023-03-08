prison reentry.jpeg

Across much of the South, where many states have not expanded Medicaid, re-entry services that connect former incarcerated people like Matthew Boyd to health care resources are often minimal or nonexistent.

 Special Photo: Dustin Chambers for KHN

ATLANTA -- When Matthew Boyd was released from a Georgia state prison in December 2020, officials sent him home without medicines he uses to manage chronic heart and lung conditions and high blood pressure, he said.

Less than a month later, he spent eight days in an intensive care unit, the first of more than 40 hospital stays since. These days, he can barely get out of bed in his home south of Atlanta.

