With flags a-flying, tired kids taking a warm-up break from the downtown Riverfront Park Splash Pad, and city of Albany employees getting the city’s fireworks display ready for launch, it was a pretty quiet Independence Day celebration in Albany on Monday. Of course, that quiet was the calm before the big boom of the evening fireworks display.
With flags a-flying, tired kids taking a warm-up break from the downtown Riverfront Park Splash Pad, and city of Albany employees getting the city's fireworks display ready for launch, it was a pretty quiet Independence Day celebration in Albany Monday. Of course, that quiet was the calm before the big boom of the evening fireworks display.
With flags a-flying, tired kids taking a warm-up break from the downtown Riverfront Park Splash Pad, and city of Albany employees getting the city's fireworks display ready for launch, it was a pretty quiet Independence Day celebration in Albany Monday. Of course, that quiet was the calm before the big boom of the evening fireworks display.
With flags a-flying, tired kids taking a warm-up break from the downtown Riverfront Park Splash Pad, and city of Albany employees getting the city's fireworks display ready for launch, it was a pretty quiet Independence Day celebration in Albany Monday. Of course, that quiet was the calm before the big boom of the evening fireworks display.
With flags a-flying, tired kids taking a warm-up break from the downtown Riverfront Park Splash Pad, and city of Albany employees getting the city’s fireworks display ready for launch, it was a pretty quiet Independence Day celebration in Albany on Monday. Of course, that quiet was the calm before the big boom of the evening fireworks display.
With flags a-flying, tired kids taking a warm-up break from the downtown Riverfront Park Splash Pad, and city of Albany employees getting the city's fireworks display ready for launch, it was a pretty quiet Independence Day celebration in Albany Monday. Of course, that quiet was the calm before the big boom of the evening fireworks display.
With flags a-flying, tired kids taking a warm-up break from the downtown Riverfront Park Splash Pad, and city of Albany employees getting the city's fireworks display ready for launch, it was a pretty quiet Independence Day celebration in Albany Monday. Of course, that quiet was the calm before the big boom of the evening fireworks display.
With flags a-flying, tired kids taking a warm-up break from the downtown Riverfront Park Splash Pad, and city of Albany employees getting the city's fireworks display ready for launch, it was a pretty quiet Independence Day celebration in Albany Monday. Of course, that quiet was the calm before the big boom of the evening fireworks display.
ALBANY -- With flags a-flying, tired kids taking a warm-up break from the downtown Riverfront Park Splash Pad, and city of Albany employees getting the city's fireworks display ready for launch, it was a pretty quiet Independence Day celebration in Albany Monday. Of course, that quiet was the calm before the big boom of the evening fireworks display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.