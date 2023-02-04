ag groceries.jpg

The USDA Food Price Outlook for 2023 predicts prices to decrease for some meats and fresh fruits but increase for a wide variety of other food categories.

ATHENS — Chances are good that each of us has felt the pinch at the grocery store and bemoaned the price of some of our standard weekly staples. Economists at the University of Georgia say to brace yourselves for more of the same in the upcoming months.

“In the case of eggs, the price increase has been dramatic and in a very quick timeframe,” Benjamin Campbell, associate professor in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, said.

