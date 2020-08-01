ATLANTA — Registration is now open for Santa at Rhodes Hall, an annual holiday event that has taken place at Atlanta’s “Castle on Peachtree” for more than 20 years. On weekends from Nov. 29-Dec. 13, historic Rhodes Hall will be transformed into a winter wonderland featuring personal appointments and photos with Santa.
This year, only half of the usual number of spots will be available as enhanced safety measures and procedures are implemented to create a safe and enjoyable event for everyone. Other safety measures include a modified layout for social distancing and mandatory masks and temperature checks for staff, Santa and guests.
Also available will be appointments for Pet Night, a pet-friendly photo session with Santa on Dec. 9.
An annual fundraiser for the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, Santa at Rhodes Hall has become one of Atlanta’s most popular holiday traditions, with appointments selling out each year.
A $50 family admission includes a 5x7 photo with Santa. Pet Night is $40 per family. Guests may also bring their own camera or video recorder for an additional $20. All proceeds benefit the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.
To reserve a family appointment with Santa, visit www.GeorgiaTrust.org or call (404) 885-7812. Spaces are limited. Reservations are required. Rhodes Hall is located in Midtown Atlanta at 1516 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta.
Santa’s 2020 Schedule:
♦ Sunday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
♦ Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.;
♦ Sunday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
♦ Wednesday, Dec. 9, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Pet Night);
♦ Saturday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
♦ Sunday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates for their appreciation, protection and use.
As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust honors preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and recognizes students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.
One of the last remaining mansions that once lined Peachtree Street, Rhodes Hall was designed for furniture magnate Amos Giles Rhodes and his family. Located at 1516 Peachtree Street in Atlanta, Rhodes Hall is now the headquarters for the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and is operated as a historic house museum. Small group tours and special event rentals are available by request. Free parking is available behind the house at 1495 Spring St. For more information, call (404) 885-7800 or visit www.rhodeshall.org.
