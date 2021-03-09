EDISON -- Washington Lee from Edison, Georgia, went to war with the men of Company D, 12th Regiment, Georgia Volunteer Infantry. When the unit known as the “Calhoun Rifles” formed up in Morgan, the county seat of Calhoun County, Georgia “Wash” Lee was told he could not go with them -- because he was black. He said he understood and went home.
Lee hitched up two oxen to a wagon and told folks he was going with them boys, then he asked for staples: corn meal, flour, salt, sugar, coffee, etc. He went back to town and followed the company to camp and then to Virginia and all the way through the war.
When the men went to do their duty, “Wash” went hunting, fishing or “askin'.” He could not feed all the men every day, but he would rotate them through. Those boys from south Georgia saw their share of hardships; they suffered through harsh winters, rainy nights and miserable hot days. But, thanks to Wash Lee, they were among the best fed throughout the war.
On April 9, 1865, just outside of the Appomattox Court House, the surviving 65 men and officers loaded their wounded and exhausted men on the wagon and started their journey home to south Georgia. Taking turns riding in Wash Lee’s old wagon, they ate the remaining food supplies and made it home.
Each year after the war, the boys got together and held a reunion, usually near Morgan, Edison, Arlington or Leary. Sitting around the tables and under the trees, those veterans got together and told stories. Tales that, unlike the men, never got old. In the middle of those aging white faces there was one whose face was black.
“Wash” Lee never got a paycheck for doing what he did; he just did what he knew to be right. After the war, soldiers began to get a Confederate pension, but not Wash Lee. The men shared with him and helped his family after his death. They always wanted him at the reunion, but ole “Wash” was on his own. Time took its toll and, like the others, “Wash” passed away.
I salute you my black friend and thank you for feeding my great, great, great, grandfather and seeing to it that he came home. I am Jack C. Cowart, preacher, local historian and Commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp CSS Chattahoochee. As Black History Month fades and Confederate History Month begins, please notice, there is a lot of truth that has been forgotten.
