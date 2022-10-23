gsw.jpg

Georgia Southwestern State University was recently named the “Best Place to Work” in Sumter County after being voted on by the community.

 Special Photo: GSW

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University was recently named the “Best Place to Work” in the Americus Times-Recorder’s Best of Sumter 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards after being voted on by the community. This marks the second year in a row GSW has received this award.

“We are extremely proud of the culture we have here at Georgia Southwestern,” GSW President Neal Weaver said. “Our greatest asset is our people. They work hard every day to make sure everyone has a great campus experience. If you ask anyone what makes GSW special, they’ll tell you it’s the family atmosphere, the sense of community, and the friendly environment — all a direct reflection of GSW’s people.”

