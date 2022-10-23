AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University was recently named the “Best Place to Work” in the Americus Times-Recorder’s Best of Sumter 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards after being voted on by the community. This marks the second year in a row GSW has received this award.
“We are extremely proud of the culture we have here at Georgia Southwestern,” GSW President Neal Weaver said. “Our greatest asset is our people. They work hard every day to make sure everyone has a great campus experience. If you ask anyone what makes GSW special, they’ll tell you it’s the family atmosphere, the sense of community, and the friendly environment — all a direct reflection of GSW’s people.”
Georgia Southwestern employs slightly more than 375 full-time and part-time faculty and staff. It remains one of the largest employers in Americus, falling behind the Sumter County School System, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and Magnolia Manor.
GSW offers a complete benefits package, retirement options, tuition assistance, paid time off, free access to the recreation center, well-being release time, free access to home athletic games, employee discounts at the Bookstore and Team Georgia discounts to popular attractions.
“Our whole campus community at GSW is honored to be considered the best place to work.” John Brooks, director of Human Resources at GSW, said.
“Every faculty and staff member participates in ensuring that our university has a culture of support, safety, collaboration and appreciation. Having faculty and staff who feel like they’re members of a dedicated, effective team results in successful outcomes for our students, who are our priority.”
