NEW YORK — Although child poverty in the United States has dropped by half over the past 50 years, Georgia still has 504,745 children living in poverty (5th most), reports financial news website 247wallst.com.
Information from a study conducted by 24/7 Wall St. shows that Georgia has:
-- Children in poverty: 504,745 (5th-most)
-- Child poverty rate: 20.5 % (12th-highest)
-- State poverty rate: 14.3% (12th-highest)
-- Families with incomes below $10,000/year: 4.5% (8th-highest)
24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey. Childhood poverty refers to the share of children under the age of 18 living in households with incomes below the poverty threshold. The poverty threshold varies by family size and composition. In 2018, the Census Bureau poverty threshold for a family of three with one child under 18 years old was $20,212.
10 States with the most Children Living in Poverty
Texas – 1,545,362
California – 1,541,067
Florida – 819,256
New York – 743,024
Georgia – 504,745
Ohio – 495,616
Illinois – 456,926
North Carolina – 455,971
Pennsylvania – 434,736
Michigan – 412,692
10 States with the least Children Living in Poverty
Vermont – 13,712
North Dakota – 17,145
Wyoming – 17,986
Alaska – 25,327
New Hampshire – 26,830
South Dakota – 34,201
Maine – 34,878
Hawaii – 35,368
Montana – 35,999
Rhode Island – 36,135
