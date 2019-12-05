While public elementary and secondary education is partly funded by the federal government, the majority of funding comes from state and local sources, which creates large differences in spending across states. At the state level, per-pupil spending ranges from a high of $23,091 to a low of $7,179 per year.
Whether more spending leads to better outcomes or is, instead, an indication of administrative bloat, is controversial. A large body of academic research suggests that more funding does have positive effects on student outcomes. But data from Fiscal Year 2017 show that states spending more per student aren’t more likely to have better outcomes. Neither graduation rates nor performance on standardized testing are correlated with state spending. Teacher salaries, on the other hand, are.
Of the funds spent on public and secondary education, the majority goes toward instruction and administrative support. More specifically, schools spent $326 billion for teacher salaries and benefits in 2017. In addition, $209 billion went to support services, which include general administration, school administration, public transportation and operations.
To better understand the large disparities in educational spending among states, HeyTutor used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, National Center for Education Statistics, and the Nation’s Report Card to analyze per pupil spending as well as academic performance across states.
The analysis found that Georgia spends the 34th-most on child education of all U.S. states. Here’s a summary of the data for Georgia:
-- Total spending per student: $10,205
-- Instructional spending per student: $6,155
-- Support services spending per student: $3,453
-- Total spending: $17.95 billion
-- Average teacher salary: $54,602
-- Graduation rate: 80.6%
-- Academic performance: Average
For reference, here is a summary of the data for the entire United States:
-- Total spending per student: $12,201
-- Instructional spending per student: $7,406
-- Support services spending per student: $4,292
-- Total spending: $610.30 billion
-- Average teacher salary: $58,950
-- Graduation rate: 84.6%
-- Academic performance: N/A
For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, see the original report on HeyTutor’s website: https://heytutor.com/blog/these-states-invest-the-most-in-their-childrens-education/.