ALBANY – While St. Patrick is still dwarfed commercially by another celebrated saint – Nicholas – spending o’ the green for his namesake holiday will set a new record this year, topping the $6 billion mark for the first time.
The National Retail Federation says an annual survey of holiday spending plans conducted for it by Prosper Insights & Analytics indicates total spending related to St. Patrick’s Day will be $6.16 billion. That easily surpasses the previous record of $5.92 billion set in 2018.
This year’s amount will be nearly double the $3.29 billion Americans spent on green clothing, beer and celebrations in 2009.
2018 also was the year the largest percentage of American adults said they would celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at 60%. That year, the holiday fell on a Saturday. The March 17 holiday falls on a Tuesday this year, with the survey predicting that 57% of American adults will take part in St. Pat-related activities in some way.
2009 had the lowest participation year since the start of the survey, with only 44% of Americans celebrating. NRF officials indicated the reason may have been because U.S. consumers that year were seeing a different color – red – on their financial ledgers because of the Great Recession.
In years past, grade school kids often gave the errant classmate who forgot to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day a pinch. Only one adult out of five is expected to run that risk this year, with the survey showing the most popular way of celebrating the saint’s day is the wearing o’ the green by 79% of Americans. Still, this will be the first year since 2009 with less than 81% participation.
After donning green, the next-highest observance of the day will be making a special dinner (28%), while a close third is the 27% who will attend a party or go to a bar for a Guinness or some other appropriate adult beverage.
Nearly a quarter of celebrants (24%) will decorate their home or office, and 19% will attend a private party. Only 12% will host one of those parties. Watching a parade will be the celebration choice of 15%. The highest percentage of parade watchers (22%) will be in the Northeast. Only 13% of Southerners will attend one.
As with total spending, the average amount Americans spend will set a new record this year at $42.96 per celebrant, a $2.78 jump from the previous record set last year and continuing an upward trend that started in 2017.
The biggest spenders will be those ages 35-44, who’ll average $52.65, and the $50.95 spent by the 25-34 group. The 25-34 group also has the highest percentage of celebrants at 74%, just edging out the 73% of adults 18-24 who’ll observe the holiday.
The 18-24 and 25-24 groups were the top two when it comes to wearing something green (nine out of 10 in the younger group), attending a party at a bar or restaurant, decorating home or office, and attending parades. Those ages 25-34 and 35-44, at 20% each, were most likely to host a party or to attend a private one (25% for the younger group and 23% for the 35-44-year-olds, just edging the 22% of 18-24-year-olds). Making a special dinner skewed older, with the top two groups ages 55-64 and 65 or older each registering 35%.
Once the celebration is under way, nearly half (49%) will purchase food and 39% will bend an elbow in honor of the day, while 30% will buy a clothing item to get their green on.
Just under a quarter (24%) will buy decorations; 15% who didn’t get their fill on Valentine’s Day will purchase candy; 8% will send a greeting card, and 6% will buy someone a St. Patrick’s Day gift.
While other holidays have seen big upticks in online purchasing, just 11% said they would hit the net to shop. Officials who conducted the survey, however, said buyers may still incorporate the seemingly inescapable web by ordering food and other items online, but picking them up at the store.
“We know today’s consumer enthusiastically embraces multichannel shopping options,” Phil Rist, Prosper’s executive vice president of strategy, said. “St. Patrick’s Day is no different.
“We can expect to see those celebrating browsing for Irish-inspired goodies on their mobile devices and buying items ahead of time to pick up in store.”
The NRF says the survey of 7,671 U.S. adults 18 and older was conducted Feb. 3-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.
