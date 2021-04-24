ALBANY -- Local officials said they were "assessing damages" after strong winds and heavy rains came through southwest Georgia early Saturday morning. But it turned out the early barrage, which included a tornado warning, was only the beginning. Even heavier rains fell into the evening, leading to flash flooding in some areas. 

