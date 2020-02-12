ALBANY -- It’s been said, “Revenge is a dish best served cold.” However, if that sentiment itself isn’t enough going into this year’s Valentine’s Day, maybe Chehaw can help you out.
Due to overwhelming demand, Chehaw is bringing back Bugs & Disses. Got an ex you can’t stand? What about a co-worker who steps on your last frayed nerve? Wish your neighbor had already moved? Or do you just want to commemorate your true love in a timeless manner (at least until they are eaten)?
Name a roach after the target of your wishes for the small donation of $3 and park staff will feed it to a meerkat, coati or bird on a live Facebook feed. Guests also are welcome to observe this celebration of (dis?)affection at Chehaw's meerkat habitat in person.
Join Chehaw live on Facebook at 11 a.m, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. The first name of targeted individuals will be read as staff feed your named treat to one of the critters eagerly awaiting one of their favorite treats. It might not heal a broken heart, but it’s sure to bring a smile to your face. All donations will go toward conservation at Chehaw Park & Zoo. Register using the https://chehaw.regfox.com/bugs-and-disses-2020 link.
Park staff remind all contributors -- and the objects of their affection -- that Bugs & Disses is all in fun and not meant to be hurtful to anyone. As a family-friendly organization, only PC content will be shared, no last names (only first names) will be announced, and the purchaser will remain anonymous. The annual event is strictly for fun.
The roaches that will be utilized for this event are Dubia roaches, which are specifically and ethically bred for their high nutritional value as a food source for other animals. Staff ensure that the bugs do not carry any bacteria or disease that might occur in a wild roach population.
So take a moment to reflect on who you feel might need to meet such a worthy demise and -- literally and figuratively -- throw their name in the pot.
(0) comments
