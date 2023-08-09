BroceHeadshot.png

Candice Broce

 Special Photo: Governor's Office

ATLANTA — The state’s foster care system was “hoteling” only seven children as of Tuesday night, the head of the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) said Wednesday.

“Our providers stepped up because they want us to get to zero,” DHS Commissioner Candice Broce told members of a state Senate study committee looking for ways to improve Georgia’s foster care and adoption services. “We couldn’t have done this without them.”

0
0
0
0
0