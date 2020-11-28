ALBANY — The Albany Rotary Club hosted seven handicapped outdoor enthusiasts in a hunt recently. Several deer were taken, and good food and fellowship were enjoyed by all.
By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
