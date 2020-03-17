TIFTON – The School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will host the Run for the Nurses half-marathon and 5K events on April 4 to assist in the future education of nurses through ABAC scholarships.
The Scholarship Fund was developed in memory of ABAC graduate Lisa Purvis Allison to assist students who want to become registered nurses by studying for their associate’s degree at ABAC. The endowed scholarship is awarded twice a year to a nursing student who meets the criteria to assist with final semester expenses.
The cost is $65 to run the half-marathon and $35 for the 5K run. Those who register the day of the race will pay a fee of $75 to run the half-marathon and $40 for the 5K run.
The half-marathon will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the 5K will begin at 7:45 a.m. on Perimeter Road near the ABAC Ag Sciences Building. The half-marathon is USATF-certified. Chip timing will be used for both races.
The top three male and female finishers will receive a limited-edition embroidered towel. Winners in each age group will receive a leather coaster. All finishers will receive a medal.
All pre-registered participants will receive a T-shirt and a race bag. Race day registered participants will receive a T-shirt and race bag while supplies last. Runners interested in the Run for the Nurses can send in the registration form or visit www.active.com to register online.
For more information about packet pick-up, parking, and day-of-race instructions, runners can contact Ric Stewart, ABAC’s giving and development coordinator, at ric.stewart@abac.edu
The Run for the Nurses is a part of the homecoming 2020 celebration at ABAC. For more information on homecoming activities, interested persons can visit www.abac.edu/homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.