EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the final in a series of articles on the continued growth in southwest Georgia's Lee County.
LEESBURG -- Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals is a practical man. He's been in the sheriffing business long enough -- 15 years and counting -- to know that there is a downside to substantial growth in a region.
"Crime has grown here, but I feel like we've been pretty much able to keep up with it and stay ahead of it," said Rachals, who has served as Lee County's top lawman since 2008 and has thus been around for a large portion of its unlikely growth spurt. "The County Commission has pretty much made sure we kept up with the latest technology, and they've voted us pay raises that allow us to keep up with other agencies in the area.
"We've had more entering autos, more robberies, and crime has gone up. But because we have the equipment we need to address the concerns that arise, we're able to increase patrols in any potential problem areas."
Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis credits three elements as crucial to the county's growth -- in population, housing and businesses.
"It's our schools, safety and sound government," Mathis said.
That's why, the Albany-based attorney said, the commission makes requests from the Sheriff's Office a priority concern during budget discussions each year.
"We try to work as closely as possible with the sheriff to make sure we keep our citizens safe," Mathis said. "There is this feeling we share that there are certain things a local government has to do, and one of them is to take care of the safety and security of its citizens.
"Our sheriff's department has done a good job of keeping our citizens safe, which is especially important when you consider the high-crime areas in our part of the state."
Rachals said the current commission has done its best to meet the needs of all first responders in the county, including EMS, fire safety and even Public Works.
"It's a great thing that our county has built up in population and businesswise," he said, "but growth like that is enticement for criminals. One of the things that has helped a lot is that, because most of the growth in the county is in the southern part, along the Dougherty County line, we've been able to establish a precinct in that area. With so many calls there, it just made sense.
"When I first took office in 2008, I had no idea there would be a day when this department would have around 75 officers, but that's where we are now. And we have qualified officers, officers who are training personnel from other departments. We are working to fill 10 positions, although we have one candidate who just graduated the academy in Americus and another who is in the program in Tifton."
County Commissioner Dennis Roland, who has been back in office for four months after leaving the board for a period, said that the kind of growth that Lee County is experiencing opens law enforcement to challenges unlike ones they've seen in the past.
"With all these new developments and housing units coming onboard, we may be growing too fast," Roland said. "I've always said my priority concern is the people who live and work here, not so much the ones who want to move here.
"I think we've been pretty much able to keep up with the law enforcement needs, but since I've only been back on the commission for four months, that's not something I can say for sure. I know we're about to go through the budget process, so I'll get a better idea then. I just know it's hard on the sheriff when we have such a large amount of growth. And I'm worried that with the big pay raise that was recently approved, when our sheriff's department grows there is a much better chance of getting some employees who are just there to get on the gravy train."
Rachals, though, said his staff is made up of officers willing to go above and beyond the typical call of duty.
"Because we have positions to fill, some of our personnel have their own duties and they're stepping up to help out with other work that has to be done," he said. "None of them complains; they're dedicated to their jobs.
"We know we're in a high-crime region of the state, and while we have our share of crime, i think we've managed to assure our citizens that we are going to be here to do everything we can to keep them safe. We just have great people in this department, and I'm confident we'll do our part to make sure that Lee County continues to grow as safely as possible."
