SAVANNAH -- The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm in Savannah has dressed its gardens with millions of lights in preparation for the arrival of Santa Claus on Friday.
The gardens' annual December Nights and Holiday Lights celebration draws crowds from all over to celebrate the holidays in the Low Country. Open for the past two weeks, it has already attracted hundreds of visitors and will step up the excitement this week with the arrival of Santa Claus.
The eighth annual "December Nights and Holiday Lights" will run on select nights through Dec. 23 from 6-9 p.m. For a full schedule and ticket prices, visit coastalbg.uga.edu.
Shuttle service and overflow parking will be available from Southwest Elementary/Middle School parking lot on select nights.
CGBG uses the event to promote its participation as a designated drop-off site for Toys for Tots. A holiday wreath silent auction will be held on Dec. 13, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
CGBG is a unit of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. Proceeds from the event allow CGBG to provide educational programming to both children and adults through tours, classes, workshops and special events throughout the year. For more information about specific nights and to purchase tickets, visit coastalbg.uga.edu.