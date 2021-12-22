Santas galore

ALBANY — A display of Santas past and present has been a holiday tradition in Albany for decades, starting at Bob’s Candy Co. and in recent years at the Thronateeska Heritage Center. The collection, owned by former Albany resident Don Fisher, contains hundreds and hundreds of incarnations of the Jolly Old Elf. The display will be at Thronatesska through Dec. 31.
