Today is the 211th day of 2022 and the 40th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1619, America's first legislative assembly met in Jamestown, Va.
-- In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a resolution establishing "In God We Trust" as the national motto of the United States.
-- In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Social Security Act into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.
-- In 1974, President Richard Nixon released subpoenaed White House recordings related to the Watergate cover-up.
-- In 1975, former Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa disappeared from suburban Detroit.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Bronte (1818-1848), author/poet; Henry Ford (1863-1947), industrialist/automaker; Casey Stengel (1890-1975), baseball player/manager; Bud Selig (1934- ), baseball commissioner; Paul Anka (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Arnold Schwarzenegger (1947- ), actor/former governor; Laurence Fishburne (1961- ), actor; Lisa Kudrow (1963- ), actress; Vivica A. Fox (1964- ), actress; Terry Crews (1968- ), actor; Christopher Nolan (1970- ), filmmaker; Hilary Swank (1974- ), actress; Hope Solo (1981- ), soccer player.
TODAY'S FACT: "Top of the Pops," the longest-running radio show in history at 42 years, was broadcast for the final time on BBC Two on this day in 2006.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1930, the Uruguayan national football team defeated Argentina to win the inaugural FIFA World Cup in Montevideo, Uruguay.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I feel greatly honored to have a ballpark named after me, especially since I've been thrown out of so many." -- Casey Stengel
TODAY'S NUMBER: 13,503 -- population of the city of Baltimore, Md., in the United States Census of 1790; the population is estimated at 566,631 in 2022. The city was founded on this day in 1729.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 28) and first-quarter moon (Aug. 5).
