ALBANY – The weather might be “frightful” in southwest Georgia on Saturday, but nationally Christmas shoppers are expected to be “delightful” for retailers. Pressured procrastinators are expected to flood stores across the U.S. on what could be the single biggest shopping day of the year.
In a survey released Tuesday, officials with the National Retail Federation say 147.8 million U.S. consumers plan to shop in-store or online on the last Saturday before Christmas, a day that has come to be dubbed “Super Saturday.”
In contrast, during the entire five-day Thanksgiving shopping weekend from Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 28 through Cyber Monday on Dec. 2, 189.6 million unique U.S. shoppers turned out.
Locally, weather could hamper the turnout this weekend. The National Weather Service has listed rain chances at 60-70% on Saturday, with forecast discussion including prospects of high rain totals and strong winds. After strong storms rolled through the region Tuesday with reports of twisters south of Dougherty County, that’s not the type of forecast area retailers will be excited about.
The national survey, conducted for the NRF by Prosper Insights & Analytics, indicates that 13.5 million more people will shop on Saturday than did on Dec. 22, 2018, the last Saturday before Christmas last year.
With six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year compared to last, consumers are feeling a sense of urgency as the Christmas shopping period comes to its final days.
“While many people started holiday shopping early, those who waited until Thanksgiving weekend are feeling the pressure due to the limited number of days this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “But there is still time to catch up.
“The last Saturday before Christmas has become the biggest shopping day of the year, and we expect an impressive turnout by procrastinators and those who just want to take advantage of really good deals.”
Speaking of procrastinators, 6% of holiday shoppers expect to finish on Christmas Eve, and 1% will be looking for businesses that are open Christmas Day.
NRF officials say 86% of holiday consumers had started shopping and they had completed 52% of purchasing by early December. Last year, those percentages were 88% and 58%, respectively. 2013 was the last year when there were 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and consumers had completed exactly half of their purchases at the same point.
About 56% of shoppers say they plan to purchase their last gift the week before Christmas, and more than three out of five — 62% — expect to shop this Saturday.
If you’re a guy, expect to see a lot of other men with you in the stores.
“Most of us are guilty of having that one last gift we need to buy,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Men and younger consumers continue to be the biggest procrastinators and are expected to turn out in force on Super Saturday.”
What was holding people up? Just over two out of five who had at least half their shopping left to do hadn’t decided what to buy yet when the survey was conducted Nov. 27-Dec. 5. More than a quarter — 28% — were waiting for gift recipients to tell them what they wanted. About one-quarter were looking for best deals.
So far, clothing at 49% is the most popular gift choice. Toys come in second at 31%, followed closely by gift cards at 28%, books and media at 27%, and electronics at 24%. A quarter of shoppers plan to give “gifts of experience,” such as concert tickets or admission to a sporting event. That latter choice was most popular with younger shoppers ages 18-34, where 36% were opting for experience gifts.
Meanwhile, some are already looking at post-Christmas sales. More than two-thirds — 68% — of holiday consumers said they likely will shop Dec. 26-New Year’s Day. Post-holiday sales and promotions will attract 49%, and 27% will use gift cards. At 84%, those ages 18-24 are the most likely to join the after-Christmas rush.
More than half of shoppers (55%) will return or exchange unwanted gifts within the first month after receiving them, with 80% saying they prefer to make returns and exchanges in stores. About three-quarters — 74% — say they’re likely to purchase something else during a return or an exchange.
During the winter holiday season, which the NRF defines as Nov. 1-Dec. 31, U.S. sales are expected to total $727.9-$730.7 billion. The average holiday consumer spending is expected to average $1,047.83, up 4% over last year, according to an earlier NRF survey.
The survey released Tuesday includes 7,779 adult consumers and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2 percentage points.