ALBANY — If you try to contact Albany businesswoman B.J. Fletcher on social media, you’re out of luck. Fletcher doesn’t even have a Facebook page.
Sadly, this bit of information comes too late for Cheryl Jones and other senior citizens who gave money to scammers who’d hacked into Fletcher’s 12-year-old “BJ for Mayor” Facebook account and offered puppies fo sale.
“The sad thing is, after I was informed that someone was using an old Facebook page of mine to scam people, I couldn’t even take the page down,” Fletcher said Wednesday after learning of the scam. “I no longer have an active account, and when I reached out to Facebook they said I had to have the password before the old account could be closed. I called the person that was the administrator of that account, and she didn’t have the password either.
“I thought it was ironic: There are people who get taken off Facebook for posting what they say is inappropriate content, and there’s a scammer that’s gotten onto my account, and I can’t get Facebook to take it down.”
Jones, who said she marked off her experience as “lesson learned,” said she reached out to the Facebook account because she knew Fletcher and knew she could trust her. Jones said she was looking for a canine companion for when her granddaughter, who came to stay with her when Jones’ husband died, moved out with her dog.
“B.J. was my commissioner, and I knew her, so I had no reason to think the Facebook page was not legitimate,” Jones said. “I talked back and forth with someone I thought was B.J. and finally Vinmo-ed them the money to pay for my dog. I went to the address that ‘B.J.’ had sent me to pick him up, but no one was there. I called her restaurant, and that’s when I found out I’d been scammed.
“It turns out I had not been talking with B.J. at all but with a scammer.”
Fletcher said she’s since learned that others were victims of the scam.
“I hate this so much, because people who know me well know that I won’t even get into a long exchange of texts,” the former Albany City Commissioner said. “If I’m going to talk with you, I’ll call you. I’m not going to spend my time on social media.
Jones said that when she and her sister, who lives in Tennessee, were discussing the scam, it turns out her sister had received a post that included photographs of the same set of puppies the BJ for Mayor site featured.
When she called her bank to try and stop payment, Jones said, it was too late.
“Looking at it now, I’m just grateful I didn’t send them more money,” she said. “I guess I’ll chalk this up as a lesson learned. And I want to warn others if they are contacted, so that they know this is a scam. Don’t give anyone any of your money until you see the puppies.”
Fletcher, meanwhile, has offered to give Jones the $200 she lost to the scammers.
“It’s a shame, but this is what social media has come to,” the restaurateur said. “And what’s worse is that the most vulnerable are our senior citizens. In this case, I hate it that these scammers got over on somebody who is lonely, looking for a companion.
“Please warn the community that anything on that 12-year-old Facebook page is not legit. I’m going to do everything I can to see that it’s taken down.”
