Crime, youth activities top list for incoming Ward III Albany City Commission member

B.J. Fletcher

 File Photo

ALBANY — If you try to contact Albany businesswoman B.J. Fletcher on social media, you’re out of luck. Fletcher doesn’t even have a Facebook page.

Sadly, this bit of information comes too late for Cheryl Jones and other senior citizens who gave money to scammers who’d hacked into Fletcher’s 12-year-old “BJ for Mayor” Facebook account and offered puppies fo sale.

