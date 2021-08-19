You all recognize the title, right? It’s the first line in “Sympathy for the Devil,” one of my all-time favorite songs by the Beatles. (If you didn’t catch the error – it was actually by the Rolling Stones – I’m going to have to ask you to sit in the corner.) I remember hearing it during the final scene in a 1979 made-for-television movie (remember them?), “The Jericho Mile,” as Peter Strauss gave his all in a one-mile run on a makeshift track while serving time in prison.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve played that song in my head while I’m out for a run. Actually, I could, but I won’t, because if I did, you might think I was OCD, and then my wife would have one more person on her side.
So today, in my first column for this outstanding publication, I’d like to formally introduce myself. My name is Scott Ludwig. It took me almost 60 years to have the good sense to transition to country life in the “perfect setting,” Senoia, Georgia. My wife Cindy and I have been a part of Coweta County since the summer of 2014, and we absolutely love it.
We’ve made several trips to Albany over the years, primarily so I could run in the Albany (or is it Snickers now? I can’t seem to keep track) Marathon. As you can probably tell, I love to run.
I also love to write. Often, I do both at the same time. Allow me to explain.
I’ve run every day since Nov. 30, 1978, accumulating a little over 160,000 miles to this point. Running that much has given me a lot of time to myself, and I often find myself “writing in my head,” if there is such a thing (note: there is). Then, after my run is over, I’ll write down whatever was running through my mind that day. Since 2007, that has translated into 21 books, a blog, and regular contributions to two monthly running periodicals in the Southeast.
I’ve also written weekly columns for the Newnan Times-Herald since December of 2016, as well as for the Fayette News now and then.
A few more things I’d like to mention:
· Moreland, Georgia’s very own Lewis Grizzard is my all-time favorite writer. Over the years, I’ve tried to emulate his style, hoping my words will do the same as his: warm your heart, put a smile on your face, and occasionally, bring a tear to your eye.
· I’m a Navy brat who’s lived in Virginia, Holland, Rhode Island, Hawaii and Florida. I’ve lived in the Atlanta area since 1979, so by now I’m pretty sure I’ve run on every street with “Peachtree” in its name.
· I married Cindy, my high school sweetheart, in 1977. We both graduated from the University of Florida, and, yes, we both bleed orange and blue. In my eyes, the only thing better than a Gator win is a Bulldog loss. (So much for making a good first impression.)
· Before retiring in 2018, I worked in the logistics industry for almost 40 years. “Logistics” is just a fancy way of saying working in a warehouse. I was in management the entire time; that, as anyone in logistics will tell you, means I was basically a glorified stock handler. I picked orders, put away stock, and loaded trucks just like everyone else. The only difference was I got blamed for all the mistakes.
· I will write about any topic under the sun. In time, you’ll see.
· Cindy and I at one time had two sons, Justin and Josh. We lost Josh in 2020, a life tragically lost to addiction. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about him. I know that young man had the potential to change the world – if only he had the chance. Justin has given us a grandson, Krischan, who is the only boy I know who had a biography written about him before he turned 6. I should know; I wrote it.
I stayed busy during the pandemic by writing. A lot, actually. That’s why I offered my services to this fine newspaper. I can’t tell you how excited I am to become a part of it.
It will be my pleasure to write for this periodical. I hope you will get as much enjoyment out of reading my columns as I do out of writing them.
