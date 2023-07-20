Jeffrey Toobin’s book “Homegrown” is a comprehensive — and horrifying — account of the events leading up to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing carried out by Timothy McVeigh. Consequently, McVeigh’s ideology, the author points out, contributed to the actions and beliefs of a significant number of like-minded extremists over the past three decades.

In his book, Toobin presents the connection between the ill-fated tragedy in the Sooner State and the rise of violence in politics, of white nationalists … and ultimately the 2021 attack on our democracy in Washington, D.C.

Scott Ludwig lives, writes and runs in Senoia. His latest compilation of 101 columns, “Southern Hospitality,” complements “Southern Charm” and “Southern Comfort,” his first two compilations. Other books in his Southern Exposure series include “Finding the Words,” “Portraits of the South,” and “let me tell you a funny story.” All of his books can be found on his author page on Amazon.

