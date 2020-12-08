ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Office said Monday there is no truth to allegations circulating in social media that voting machines in Ware County had been seized or that they somehow revealed tampering.
“This is another of the falsehoods being pedaled by conspiracy advocates trying to convince the gullible of why the presidential election didn’t turnout as they’d hoped,” Walter Jones, the office's communications manager for voter education and a conservative former journalist, said. “No voting machines have been seized. No one has unearthed evidence of ‘vote flipping’ because it didn’t happen. And no one has discovered some secret algorithm for altering the election outcome because that’s nonsense.”
A statewide hand recount as part of a post-election audit resulted in a difference of 37 additional votes for the president in Ware County. That totals 0.26 percent, well below the average 1-2 percent variation demonstrated by academic research when comparing the accuracy of manual counts compared to machine counts because of normal human error.
This small vote change is evidence of humans being less precise than machines at counting, and nothing more. To allege that it somehow proves the machines flipped votes is irresponsible and reckless, Jones said. The results of the hand recount statewide would have showed a consistent variation similar to the one in Ware County if there really had been a secret algorithm. Instead, the hand recount showed the machine totals substantially reflected the plain text printed on the ballots.
Ware County Election Supervisor Carlos Nelson pooh-poohed the conspiracy theory as instead a “human-error tabulation issue.”
“I can tell you this is — I don’t want to cuss — this is a darned lie. Our vote machines are secure. There’s no vote-flips,” Nelson told Politico on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.