ALBANY -- Individuals with disabilities were honored with Achievement Awards for their continued efforts to accomplish goals toward reaching their independence at the 41st annual awards banquet hosted recently by the Albany Advocacy Resource Center.
State Sen. Greg Kirk addressed the individuals being honored with awards that included Community Recognition and Community Partner designation. Kirk is a long-time friend of Albany ARC and has devoted much of his political career helping to promote the general welfare of people with disabilities.
Individual Achievement Awards were presented to individuals for job placement, educational accomplishments, including GEDs, and daily living skills that enhance their ability to live a safe and successful life.
AARC Executive Director DeAnna Julian hosted the banquet, along with the agency's vice president, Daniel Willis.
Community Awards included: Nickicia Fambro, the Otis Burgess Award; Judge Steven Goss, the Ellen D. Raulerson Award; Kirk, the Annette Bowling Award; Ann Hogan, the Volunteer of the Year; Michael Cauley, Board Member of the Year; AB&T, Community Recognition Award; and The Bindery, Community Partner Award
Staff members recognized included Gigi Wakem, Guts and Grit Award, and Shon Houston, Outstanding Leadership Award.
Individual Achievement awards were presented to Ashley Baker, Adult Day; Wanda Brandful, ICWP; Devanna Osborne, Mental Health; Kensah McCrary, Project ARC; Whitney Lewis, Special Olympics; Emily Wallace, Residential; Wayne Gable, SOURCE; Terry Dawn Smith, Treatment Court; and Thessalonian Moreland, Vocational Services.
Albany ARC is the largest service provider for individuals with disabilities in the state, and all programs are designed to create life-changing solutions for people with disabilities.