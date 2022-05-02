ALBANY — The best leaders, Larry Price, the chairman of the Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee (ALDON), said, are “servant leaders.”
The featured speakers at Thursday’s National Day of Prayer, which will be held in the courtyard of the downtown Albany-Dougherty Government Center starting at noon, all fit that description, Price said.
“It’s important that we have leaders who lead through the wisdom of God,” Price said Monday. “Some of these leaders will play key roles in the 71st National Day of Prayer.
“This is an event specifically designed to bring the community together. With a lot of these kinds of events, Baptists do their Baptist things, Methodists do their Methodist things, Presbyterians do their Presbyterian things ... But this event is for everyone to come together in support of our communities, our city, our state, our country and our world. There’s some state of affairs going on in our world today.”
Attorney Gail Drake, the Rev. Gary Brady and Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler are the scheduled speakers for the National Day of Prayer. Music selections will be directed by the Rev. Charles Jones, who is the minister of music at First Baptist Church of Dawson.
The Albany observance, whose theme is “Exalt the Lord who has established us” from Colossians 2: 6-7, will be held in the courtyard of the Albany-Dougherty Government Center after a COVID-related two-year absence.
“This is something for everyone to get involved in,” Price said. “Yes, it’s for our community, but it’s also for the people in the surrounding communities. We all can get together and pray.”
Drake has served as an attorney in the Albany area since 2000, focusing on defending the poor and fatherless, and as an advocate for the elderly. She serves in ministries at The Anchorage and Salvation Army, and with Ballet Theatre South and Rock International. She and her husband, Greg Drake, have two children. They are members of Albany Gospel Chapel and sing in the Albany Chorale.
Fowler has served Dougherty County as its coroner since 2012. He also serves as pastor of Americus Holiness Deliverance Temple. He is a native Albanian and a proven influential community and spiritual leader. He has increased community awareness of opioid abuse, drowning danger, suicide and homicide prevention. He and his wife, Carolyn, have six children and four grandchildren.
Brady is the Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church of Albany. He was called to preach at age 16. He and his wife, Jane, have been married for 55 years and are parents of three children, who have given them eight grandchildren. He has served nine congregations over the course of his five decades of ministry. A native of Thomasville, he has become active in the Albany area.
Jones and his wife, Judy, have served many years as Musicians on Missions, singing in concerts, and at revivals and worship services.
The first call for a National Day of Prayer came from Founding Father John Hancock in 1775, Price said. President Abraham Lincoln called for a National Day of Prayer in 1862, and President Harry Truman passed a law calling for a National Day of Prayer in 1952. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan set observance of the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday in May.
Music and sound for the Albany National Day of Prayer will be provided by Steve Parker of Parker Music of Albany.
The Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee comprises Wanda Mitchell, Price, Jones, Gil Ward, Parker, Ida Fowler, Jimmy and Kay Fuller, Laura and Ben Benford, Fred Sumter, Cathy Ivey and is open to others. The group serves in memory of the late Ginny Hayman.
For more information, contact Price at (229) 317-3900 or email price2406@bellsouth. net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.