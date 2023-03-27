vet school.jpg

Emily Atkinson, an animal science major from Forsyth, is one of several ABAC students who have recently been accepted to veterinary schools.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Seven biology and animal science students from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College have been accepted into top veterinary programs after participating in the Pre-Vet Club, a new program designed to streamline and track the acceptance rate of ABAC students into veterinary colleges.

Emily Atkinson from Forsyth and Dylan Dent from Jesup are both animal science majors, while Jaylin Johnson from Valdosta, Macy Logo from Statesboro, Kiley McClure from Abbeville, Ala., Mackenzie Pollock from Lawrenceville, and Karli Williams from Hazlehurst are all biology majors. They participated in the new program started by Jenny Harper, an ABAC biology professor, in conjunction with Hemant Naikare at the University of Georgia Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

